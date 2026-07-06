CBSE three-language policy: What challenges will schools face in implementing speaking and listening assessments, in rural and government schools? Explained

CBSE three-language policy: What challenges will schools face in implementing speaking and listening assessments, especially in rural and government schools? Check the details here.

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CBSE three-language policy: What challenges will schools face in implementing speaking and listening assessments, especially in rural and government schools? Check the details here.(File)

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released detailed guidelines for the implementation of the three-language policy in affiliated schools from the 2026-27 academic session, clarifying that the current batch of Class X students will not be covered under the revised language framework. As per a CBSE press release, the guidelines have been framed to facilitate the implementation of the multilingual education recommendations under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and to ensure a smooth transition for students and schools. The Board clarified that the students currently studying in Class X will not be required to follow the new language policy. “The current batch of class X will not have to follow the new language policy,” the CBSE said in the release.

For the current batches studying in class VII, VIII and IX would not be required to give board examination in third language when they progress to Class X. For the current batches of class VII, VIII, IX who had already taken 2 foreign languages would continue with the same with one additional native Indian Language (Bhartiya Bhasha). The grade appropriate resource material would be made available in a time bound manner. Language learning will be meaningful, engaging and enriching to contribute holistic development.

The National Education Policy 2020 recommends learning three languages, with at least two of the three languages being native to India. While CBSE aims to equip learners with competence in multiple Bhartiya Bhashas (native

Indian languages) and promote the vibrancy of language learning, it is equally committed to ensuring that the process of learning and growth remains balanced.

Two out of the three languages opted for must be Bhartiya Bhashas.

A non- native language can be opted for as the third language (R3), provided that the other two are Bhartiya Bhashas.

Relaxations during the transitional period and exemptions have been given below.

Students in Class X (2026–27)

It is reiterated that there will be no change for students who are in Class X during 2026–27, and they will continue with the old system of two languages.

No third language is required to be taken by this batch

Students who are in Class IX (2026-27)

Every student in Class IX would study three languages. Out of these three languages, at least two would be Bhartiya Bhashas.

Examples of Bhartiya Bhashas: Hindi, Sanskrit, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Bengali, Punjabi, Gujarati, Odia, Assamese, etc.

Examples of non-native languages: English, French, German, Arabic, Spanish, etc.

Class VI 2026-27

Out of the three languages, two would be Bhartiya Bhashas for this batch and onwards.

When this batch and the subsequent Class VI batches progress to Class X, they shall take the Board examination of R3.

The dedicated R3 textbooks for class VI in 22 scheduled Bhartiya Bhashas are being made available on www.ncert.nic.in

Meanwhile, the CBSE has stated that the following categories are exempted from the three-language policy:

Children with Special Needs (CwSN): Relaxations and exemptions from the compulsory third language requirement are granted as per the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (RPwD) Act, 2016.

Schools outside India: Full exemption from a native Indian Language as third language (R3) is provided to all CBSE schools situated outside India.

Foreign students returning to India are also exempted from studying a native Indian language as third language (R3)

However, there are some of the challenges that schools can reportedly face in implementing speaking and listening assessments, especially in rural and government schools.

Shortage of trained language teachers: One of the most common reasons is that several schools, especially in rural areas, lack qualified teachers for multiple languages. Therefore, it might be difficult to conduct fair oral assessments.

Limited infrastructure: Another common but prevalent reason is that the government schools do not have language labs, audio equipment, reliable electricity, or internet access needed for standardized listening tests.

Regional language diversity: Schools may struggle to find teachers proficient in all language options offered under the three-language formula.

Student confidence and exposure: Children from disadvantaged backgrounds may have fewer opportunities to practice spoken language, potentially affecting their performance despite having adequate reading and writing skills.



The Board has been taking measures to promote positive learning experiences for students, which include innovative and joyful learning resources, focus on conceptual clarity, not on rote learning, and maintaining continuous assessment practices incorporating examination reforms. The Board reiterates that these implementation guidelines are issued to align with NEP 2020 while protecting student interests. No student shall be disadvantaged due to this alignment.