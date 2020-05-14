New Delhi: Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Thursday said that the evaluation process of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) board exams 2020 answer sheets is likely to be completed within 50 days. Also Read - CBSE Exams 2020: Final Dates For Pending Class X, XII Board Examinations Announced - Details Here

Once the evaluation process ends, the result will be declared on the official website, he added.

It must be noted that the board is delivering the answer sheets to teachers at their homes, in line with the lockdown restrictions and social-distancing protocols.

Furthermore, the minister announced that the pending exams of class 10 and class 12 will be conducted from June 1 to 15, 2020. The results of these exams will be declared soon after the evaluation process is completed.