CBSE Board Exam 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has clearly stated that exams for classes 9 and 11 won't be conducted in online mode. Citing coronavirus risk, several students had urged the board to conduct the examinations online as they believe that 'schools are not equipped' to conduct offline exams.

Taking to Twitter, several students, using #OnlineExamsfor9thand11th, are continually pushing for the conduction of online exams. They had claimed that the conduction of online exams would be safer and won't put more pressure on them.

Please held online examination of 2021 because we are not fully prepared and our syllabus in not complete and we dont want to get our life in danger of covid #cbseexamonline2021 @ndtv @Republic_Bharat @EduMinOfIndia @cbseindia29 @GauravB33057042 @DrRPNishank — kashish (@kashish__rai) January 11, 2021

School should give option to student whether they want online or offline. if they give, then the total responsibility will be of the parents those who want whether their children will go to school or not#cbseexamonline2021@DrRPNishank @GauravB33057042 @atc_iitjee_neet — 😈 MΔni$h ThΔpΔ 👿 (@ManishThapa0736) January 11, 2021

Responding to their concerns, CBSE Controller of Examinations Dr. Sanyam Bhardwaj asserted that the facility to conduct online examination is not uniformly available across the country. Apart from that, there are some students who are struggling to use the online platform due to lack of access to the internet and devices.

“In school education, in addition to the assessment of the knowledge of the subjects, other aspects like thinking skill, writing skill, etc. of the students are also assessed. As of now, in the online examination, assessment of the above-said aspects is not possible,” India TV quoted the CBSE official as saying.

Bhardwaj also dismissed students’ claims that schools are yet to complete their syllabus of Classes 9 and 11.

“As per the information available, all the schools have completed their syllabus of Class-9 and 11 by December 2020. Thus, it would be appropriate if the examinations are conducted in such a manner that session 2021-22 is starting on time without any delay”, the portal quoted him as saying.

On the other hand, if reports are to believed, many CBSE-affiliated schools are expected to hold class 9 and 11 exams in February itself.

“With no real clarity, schools might just aim for an earlier than usual final examinations for classes 9 and 11, as the teachers are usually common,” a senior coordinator for a CBSE affiliated school said.