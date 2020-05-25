New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will be conducting the remaining board exams for Class 10 and Class 12 at over 15,000 centres across India, Minister of Human Resource Development Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ announced on Monday. Also Read - After 'Bois Locker Room' Case, CBSE Warns Teenagers Against 'Revenge Porn' & Advises Limit on Online Friendship For Cyber Safety

Earlier, the CBSE was slated to hold exams at only 3,000 centres only. Moreover, the pending exams will be held at students' schools and not at external centres, the minister had announced last week.

The board examinations for remaining papers will commence from July 1 and conclude on July 15, 2020. Reports claimed that the government had directed the CBSE to hold papers before JEE main examinations, scheduled to be held between July 18-23.