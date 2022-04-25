CBSE 10th, 12th Term 2 Exams 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is scheduled to conduct a live webcast on modalities for conducting the 10th, 12th term 2 examinations 2022 on Monday, April 25. According to an official notification, CBSE’s live webinar will be held to explain examination preparations as well as the roles and responsibilities of functionaries for the smooth conduction of CBSE Term 2 Exams.Also Read - CBSE Curriculum 2022-23: Verses Of Urdu Poet Faiz Ahmed Faiz Dropped From Class 10 NCERT Textbook

The live webinar will commence at 11 am with the keynote address of Vineet Joshi, Chairman, CBSE. "All schools will compulsorily make arrangements to watch the Live Webcast under the supervision of Principal," CBSE's notification said, adding that non-compliance of instructions for watching this webinar by any school will be viewed seriously.

The students, teachers, and the officials can also access the webinar on the YouTube channel 'BoardExams@CBSE' or the through link provided in the official notification. "The Board has decided to conduct a live webcast to explain about the preparations for examinations and the role and responsibilities of functionaries. The live webinar will be available on the YouTube channel," the CBSE.

“This will also eliminate all future complications and the Board with the help of schools and students would be able to conduct examinations successfully,” it added.

Notably, the CBSE is conducting the board exams for classes 10 and 12 in two terms this year. CBSE term 1 was conducted in the month of January and CBSE term 2 will commence on April 26, 2022.

The CBSE term 1 exam consisted of objective MCQ (Multiple choice questions). Students were expecting the same for term 2, however, CBSE said term 2 papers will include subjective questions, requiring students to write answers on the examination sheets.