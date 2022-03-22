CTET Notification 2022 Latest Update: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is soon going to release the CTET 2022 Notification at ctet.nic.in. Notably, the CBSE conducts Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) every year twice for assessing the eligibility of teachers for primary and upper primary classes — from Classes 1 to 8 in Central Government Schools such as NVS/KVS and other Schools. The CTET 2022 Notification will include the online registration opening and closing date along with application correction dates.Also Read - When Will CTET Result 2021 be Declared? Anxious Students Urge CBSE to Issue Notification Soon

After the CBSE issues the notification, the registration process will open at the official website — ctet.nic.in. The CTET 2022 exam might be held in July, however, a final confirmation is yet to be announced by the board. Also Read - CTET Result 2021 Likely to be Declared by Feb 15: Here’s How to Check Score on ctet.nic.in

The CTET exam is held twice every year and consist of two papers — one for those who want to teach classes 1 to 5 and for those who want to teach classes 6 to 9. The score of CTET is valid for a lifetime, however, it was valid for seven years earlier. Notably, the test is conducted in 20 languages including Hindi and English. Also Read - CBSE CTET Provisional Answer Key 2021 Out on ctet.nic.in, Direct Link to Download And Other Details Here

CTET 2022: Eligibility criteria

The candidates who want to teach in primary classes must clear Class 12 with at least 50 per cent marks. The candidates must also have passed or are appearing in the final year of two-year diploma in Elementary Education or four-year Bachelor of Elementary Education (BElEd). The candidates who want to teach in senior classes, need to clear graduation with two-year diploma in elementary education or one-year BEd or four-year BElEd.

CTET 2022: Exam pattern

As per the updates from the CBSE, the exam has two papers — I and II. Paper I consists of 30 MCQs each from child development and pedagogy, language I and II, mathematics, and environmental studies. On the other hand, Paper II has 30 MCQs each from child development and pedagogy, language I and II, and 60 MCQs from either mathematics and science or social studies/sciences. However, the number of MCQs is 150 for each paper. And for the language papers, the candidates will have to choose two separate languages.

CTET 2022: List of documents required to apply

Class 10 pass certificate

Class 12 pass certificate

Certificate of highest qualification

Aadhaar or voter card

Scanned copy of passport size photograph

Scanned copy of the signature

CTET 2022: Here’s how to apply

Step 1: Go to the official website of CTET

Step 2: Click on the CTET registration link on the homepage

Step 3: Register using required details. Save the registration number

Step 4: Fill in the online application form, upload documents

Step 5: Pay fee, submit

Step 6: Download and save the filled form for further use