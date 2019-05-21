Following the directives of Delhi High Court, Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has rescheduled all its activities, including the conduct of examination, declaration of result, process of verification and re-evaluation.

According to ANI, CBSE official Rama Sharma said, “CBSE has also written to Registrar of Delhi University to align their admission process as per schedule fixed by CBSE.”

“Now, Delhi University has to fix the last date of submission of application form for admission in Delhi University in such a manner that the work of re-evaluation is over prior to the last date of Delhi University admission process,” said Rama Sharma.

R Sharma, PRO CBSE: Now, Delhi University has to fix the last date of submission of application form for admission in Delhi University in such a manner that the work of re-evaluation is over prior to the last date of Delhi University admission process. https://t.co/wHfbwLG1wp — ANI (@ANI) May 21, 2019

The High Court directives came after a student, Akshita Singh, was denied admission in Lady Sri Ram College for Women last year because of delayed re-evaluation despite scoring the requisite marks for the first cut-off list.

The High Court observed that re-evaluation cannot be an exercise in futility and the court directed to grant admission to the petitioner for the academic session, and for this purpose, if required, to create a supernumerary seat.

It also directed the board and the University to devise a method so that the completion of the revaluation process by the former precedes the admission cut-off date prescribed by the Delhi University.

In February this year, in line with the court’s directive, CBSE had also held the examinations a bit earlier.