New Delhi: In a piece of good news for students, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has collaborated with Centre of Excellence for BlockChain Technology of National Informatics Centre to provide CBSE Board Results, other academic documents on Blockchain Technology.

Named as Academic {BlockChain} Documents, the website will have the academic documents and it can be accessed online through the official site of cbse.certchain.nic.in.

Issuing a statement, the CBSE said it has made available the digitally signed certificates of Class X and XII for years 2019-2021 and will gradually push the certificates of previous years in the coming months.

The CBSE said the digitally signed certificates will be sent to the BlockChain based system creating an additional secure link. All users including students, educational institutions, employers can use the website.

The CBSE further added that the board’s Academic (BlockChain) Document has been set up using BlockChain Technology so that certificates are recorded in a linked chain structure.

It must be noted that the BlockChain Technology can ensure that the academic documents are kept in a secure and tamper-proof manner and can be accessed online in a trusted and verifiable system.

The CBSE further added that the digitally signed certificates will be sent to the BlockChain based system creating an additional secure link. This network is established with nodes at Bangalore, Pune and Jaipur. At present, the Certificate Chain is managed by NIC at its data centres, the CBSE added.

Earlier, the CBSE had developed its own digital academic repository called ‘Parinam Manjusha’ in 2016 and it was created with NEGD’s (National e-Governance Division) Digital Locker platform.

Here’s how to use Blockchain Technology to access results