CBSE Result 2020: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will declare the results for the CBSE Class 10 Board examinations on Wednesday, July 15. Students who appeared for the exam will be able to access their marks by visiting the official website of the CBSE — cbse.nic.in, and cbseresults.nic.in. Alternatively, students can also log on to results.nic.in or download the DigiLocker app on their phones to check their scores. Also Read - CBSE Result 2020: CBSE 10th Result 2020 to be Declared Tomorrow, Confirms HDR Minister

Pass Percentage

The CBSE will announce the overall pass percentage along with the results tomorrow. In 2019, a total of 17, 61,078 students appeared for CBSE 10th Board exams out of which 91.1% students passed the exams.

Merit List

This year the CBSE will not release any merit list for the board exam results. The CBSE announced the same while releasing the Class 12 results on Monday.

Marksheet, Passing Certificate, Migration Certificate

In order to maintain the safety of students, teachers and other staffers amid the coronavirus pandemic situation, CBSE schools will not hand out the marksheets, passing certificates and migration certificates physically. Instead, the documents will be shared with individual students via the online portal – DigiLocker.

How To Access CBSE Result 2020 Marksheet on DigiLocker:

Step 1: Visit the DigiLocker website – www.digilocker.gov.in – or download the DigiLocker app on your smartphone

Step 2: Click on the link for Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

Step 3: Select Class 10 passing certificate or Class 10 marksheet, whichever is required

Step 4: Login to your account using CBSE registered mobile number and access your marksheet

Step 5: Alternatively, you can use your Aadhaar Card number to log in

Step 6: Download it and keep the marksheet and other certificates safe for future reference.

The CBSE made a surprise announcement and declared the Class 12th board exam results yesterday. However, results for 400 students could not be released earlier today as the CBSE could not compute the scores of these students based on the decided assessment scheme in view of the pandemic.