CBSE Result 2020: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated the students who passed the Central Board of Secondary Education or CBSE Class 10 and 12 board examinations and wished them well for future endeavours. CBSE announced the results for Class X board exams 2020 earlier today on the official website – cbse.nic.in.

Meanwhile, the CBSE XII Results were declared on Monday on the CBSE portal.

"For those who aren't happy with their CBSE Class X and XII results, I want to tell them- one exam doesn't define who you are. Each of you is blessed with numerous talents. Live life to the fullest. Never lose hope, always look ahead. You will do wonders," the Prime Minister wrote on Twitter.

Congratulations to all my young friends who have successfully passed their Class X and XII CBSE examinations. Wishing them the very best for their future endeavours. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 15, 2020

For those who aren’t happy with their CBSE Class X and XII results, I want to tell them- one exam doesn’t define who you are. Each of you is blessed with numerous talents. Live life to the fullest. Never lose hope, always look ahead. You will do wonders! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 15, 2020

Notably, the CBSE has done away with writing ‘Fail’ on the marksheet and qualification documents of the students who haven’t managed to score passing marks. As seen in case of Class 12 results, the term has been replaced by ‘Essential Repeat’.

However, the Board clarified that while it will not mention the term ‘Fail’, compartment exams will be conducted for those who did not manage to attain qualifying marks.

The decision has been taken as several subject exams could not be held because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The CBSE has said that the schedule for compartment exams will be announced subsequently in consultation with the Government of India.