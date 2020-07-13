CBSE Result 2020: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the results for class XII board examinations on Monday. Arts, Commerce and Science students can check their respective scores at official result portal– cbse.nic.in. Also Read - CBSE Class X, XII Result 2020 Today: Here Are 10 Points to Remember This Year

Result can also be accessed on www.results.nic.in or www.cbseresults.nic.in.

Check details here:

“Dear Students, Parents and Teachers! @cbseindia29 has announced the results of Class XII and can be accessed at http://cbseresults.nic.in. We congratulate you all for making this possible. I reiterate, Student’s health & quality education are our priority”, tweeted HRD minister.

Speculations are rife that CBSE won’t release the merit list and toppers’ list this year. “Coming up with a merit list makes no sense as the results are being calculated on the basis of an evaluation method due to the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic”, a senior board official had told The Print yesterday.

How to Check CBSE Result 2020:

Step 1: Login to the official website– cbseresults.nic.in or cbse.nic.in

Step 2: Enter your exam details like roll number and date of birth.

Step 3: Check your CBSE Board results for classes 10th and 12th.

A total of 12,06,893 students had registered for the CBSE class 12 board examinations this year.

Last year, the CBSE 12th Result 2019 was declared on May 2 in a press conference. 10th results were announced on May 6.