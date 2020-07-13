CBSE 12th Improvement Examination 2020: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has on Monday declared the results for Class XII Board Examinations. Students from Arts, Commerce and Science streams can check their scores at official CBSE result portal – cbse.nic.in. Also Read - CBSE Class 12th Result 2020 Declared; Board Official Confirms No Merit List This Year

The pass percentage for CBSE 12th board exam 2020 stands at 88.78 per cent, higher by over 5 per cent as compared to the 2019 CBSE results. However, students who feel that they want to improve their scores must not worry as the Board has kept the option open.

CBSE Class 12 students will be able to appear for the optional 'Improvement Examination 2020' in subjects that were scheduled to be held between July 1 to July 15, but were cancelled due to the rise of coronavirus pandemic.

The CBSE had said that the exams to improve the overall result will be held as soon as conditions are conducive for exams as decided by the central government.

How students have been marked in the CBSE Class 12 cancelled subjects:

> Students who have appeared in more than 3 subject exams, will be marked in the exams not conducted based on the best three performing subjects.

> Students who have appeared in only 3 subject exams, will be marked in the exams not conducted based on the best two performing subjects.

> In rare occasions, if the students have appeared for only one or two subject exams, they will be marked based on internal/practical and project assessment.