CBSE Result 2020: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has on Monday declared the results for Class XII Board Examinations. Arts, Commerce and Science stream students can check their scores at official CBSE result portal – cbse.nic.in. Students can also check their results on cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.examresults.net or results.gov.in. Also Read - CBSE Class XII Result 2020 Released, But When Can You Expect Class X Results | Time And Date Details Here

However, in order to maintain safety amid the coronavirus pandemic situation, schools CBSE affiliated will not hand out the marksheets, passing certificates and migration certificates physically. Instead, the documents will be shared with individual students via the online portal – DigiLocker. Also Read - Abhishek Bachchan's Breathe: Into The Shadows Co-star Amit Sadh Tests COVID-19 Negative

The approach is similar to what the CISCE, that runs ICSE and ISE Board affiliated schools, undertook as it released the results last week. Also Read - French Bus Driver Beaten to Death Just Because He Asked Passengers to Wear Face Masks!

How To Access CBSE Result 2020 Marksheet on DigiLocker:

Step 1: Visit the DigiLocker website – www.digilocker.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link for Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

Step 3: Select Class 12 passing certificate or Class 12 marksheet, which is required

Step 4: Login to your account using CBSE registered mobile number and access your marksheet

Step 5: Alternatively, you can use your Aadhaar Card number to log in

Step 6: Download it and keep the marksheet and other certificates safe for future reference.

CBSE Class 12 Result Withheld:

The Class 12th results for 400 students could not be released earlier today as the CBSE could not compute the scores of these students based on the decided assessment scheme in view of the pandemic.

The CBSE results of these students will be published later on the official website – cbse.nic.in. Students facing the issue must keep an eye on the website.