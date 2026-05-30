CCPA imposes Rs 7 lakh penalty on Vajiram and Ravi IAS Study Centre over misleading UPSC Civil Services results advertisements

Amid the fake claims and statistics going viral across the social media platforms post the UPSC CSE results, the Central Consumer Protection Authority imposed a penalty of Rs 7,00,000 on this institute. Read here.

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CCPA imposes Rs 7 lakh penalty on Vajiram and Ravi IAS Study Centre over misleading UPSC Civil Services results advertisements(Photo Credit: Screengrab from the official website of the Institute https://www.vajiramandravi.com/)

The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) on Saturday imposed a penalty of Rs 7,00,000 on Vajiram and Ravi IAS Study Centre LLP for indulging in misleading advertisement through deliberate concealment of material information, in violation of the Consumer Protection Act, 2019. The decision was taken to protect and promote the rights of consumers as a class and to ensure that no false or misleading advertisement is made in respect of any goods or services in contravention of the provisions of the Consumer Protection Act, 2019.

Also Read: UPSC CSE Prelims Provisional Answer Key 2026: Civil Services GS Paper 1, Paper 2 Answer Key direct link; last date to raise objections is…

What claim did the Vajiram and Ravi IAS Study Centre make?

According to the official statement, the Vajiram and Ravi Institute for IAS Examination had advertised claims on the institute’s official website (www.vajiramandravi.com) following the declaration of the UPSC CSE 2023, such as “8 Rank Holders in the Top 10 are from Vajiram & Ravi,” “37 Rank Holders in the Top 50 are from Vajiram & Ravi,” and “Fact: Every year, more than 30% of the officers selected through UPSC Civil Services Examination are students of Vajiram & Ravi.”

The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA), headed by the Chief Commissioner, Nidhi Khare, and Commissioner, Anupam Mishra, passed the Order against Vajiram and Ravi IAS Study Centre LLP after observing that the coaching institute made tall claims and prominently used the names, photographs, and achievements of successful candidates of the UPSC Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2023 while concealing important information regarding the specific courses opted for by such candidates.

Also Read: UPSC Annual Exam Calendar 2027 OUT: UPSC CSE Prelims on May 23; Mains exam on August 20; Check NDA ,CDS, IES, ISS schedule, notification date here

What did the CCPA findings reveal?

Sl. No. Institute’s claim CCPA findings “8 Rank Holders in the Top 10 are from Vajiram & Ravi” 7 out of 8 candidates had enrolled only in the free Interview Guidance Programme. “37 Rank Holders in the Top 50” 29 out of 37 candidates had enrolled only in the free Interview Guidance Programme. “Fact: Every year, more than 30% of the officers selected through UPSC Civil Services Examination are students of Vajiram & Ravi.” In 2021- 86.36% of successful candidates enrolled in Interview Guidance Programme. In 2022- 78.31% of successful candidates enrolled in Interview Guidance Programme. In 2023- 97.56% of successful candidates enrolled in Interview Guidance Programme. In 2024- 71.69% of successful candidates enrolled in Interview Guidance Programme.

The table has been taken from the press release of the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution published on May 30, 2026(Saturday). “The abovementioned important information was not disclosed on the institute’s official website in any of these years,” reads the press release.