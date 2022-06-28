CCSU B.Ed exam: The Chaudhary Charan Singh University (CCSU) will conduct the 1st and final year examinations for B.Ed Special paper 2 from July 2 and B.Ed from July 7. The examination will be conducted in two shifts from July 7 and will only be held at pre-determined centers only. Candidates can download CCS University B.Ed date Exam Sheet 2022 Oonline on official website www.ccsuniversity.ac.in. Student are required to download CCSU B.ed Exam Schedule 2022 by entering login credential information.

Earlier, CCSU has released the MSc Home Science Food & Nutrition, Textile & Clothing 1st Semester, MSc Biotechnology 1st Semester, BSc Bio Chemistry, MSc Microbiology 1st Semester, MSc AG 1st Semester CBCS, BAMS 4th Semester, BCA 1st Sem Result. Students can check their result on the university website.