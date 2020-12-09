Chaudhary Charan Singh University has declared the CCSU Meerut Results for the B.Ed programme on the official website. The candidates who have appeared for the examination can now check the official website of the university to check their results. The official website of Chaudhary Charan Singh University is ccsuniversity.ac.in. The candidates are asked to keep all the details ready for the fast and easy access to the results.

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can check the results:

Step 1: Visit official website i.e. ccsuniversity.ac.in

Step 2: Scroll Down to Students Section

Step 3: Locate Link for Result Section and Click on it

Step 4: Click on Link for Professional Courses

Step 5: Select BEd in the course field from the drop-down menu

Step 6: Select the Semester for which you want to check the result

Step 7: Enter your Exam Roll Number as per your admit card

Step 8: Enter the security captcha code

Step 9: Verify and Submit all the details on the website

Step 10: Your CCSU BEd Result 2020 will be displayed on the screen

The university has published CCSU BEd results roll-number wise and students need to provide their exam roll number on the website to check the results.