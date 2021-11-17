CEDMAP Recruitment 2021: The Center For Entrepreneurship Development, Madhya Pradesh(CEDMAP) has issued a recruitment notification on the official website for recruitment to various post of Data Entry Operator, Accountant and others.Also Read - Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2021: Apply For Data Scientist, Data Engineer Posts Now on bankofbaroda.in | Details Here

The online application for the CEDMAP Recruitment 2021 has commenced from Nov 15, 2021.

The deadline to apply for the CEDMAP Recruitment 2021 is Nov 30, 2021.

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 1,141 vacancies will be filled.

Accountant cum Data Entry Operator: 626

Sub Engineer / Technical Coordinator: 313

Pesa Block Coordinator: 89

District Coordinator / Manager: 52

Computer Operator cum Office Assistant: 52

Programmer: 01

State Finance Manager / Consultant: 01

Accountant cum Accounts Assistant: 01

Monitoring and Evaluation: 01

IEC/ Media and Community: 02

Technical Specialist: 01

GIS/MIS/&ME Specialist: 01

Local Planning and Governance Specialist: 01

CEDMAP Recruitment 2021: How to Apply

Eligible candidates can apply for the various posts by visiting the official website of the Madhya Pradesh Government which is mponline.gov.in.

Visit the official website of the Madhya Pradesh government which is mponline.gov.in.

Click on the link of the post you want to fill in.

You can apply for the post by clicking on the direct link: Click Here

Now click on the Apply Now Option given at the bottom of the post.

Register yourself by providing the required details.

Fill in the CEDMAP Online application form by providing name, experience, and upload resume.

Now fill in the CEDMAP online application form.

Pay the required amount of fee.

Upload the necessary documents.

Now, Click on the submit button.

Save, download and take a printout of the application form.

To know more about the eligibility criteria, education qualification, and other details, candidates must go through the official notification issued by the CEDMAP. Here is the link to the detailed notification: Click Here