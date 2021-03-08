CEED 2021: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay has declared the CEED Result 2021 today for the design entrance test held recently. Now that the institute has announced CEED 2021 Result, the candidates can check the results on the official website of the institute i.e. ceed.iitb.ac.in. The candidates must note that like all other important exam events, the institute has declared the result online via the official Candidate Login portal of the exam using the registered credentials. Also Read - QS Subject Ranking 2021: IIT Kharagpur Features Among Top 50; IIT-Bombay, Delhi, Madras Among Top 100 Engineering Institutes

Check CEED Result 2021 – Direct Link (Available Soon) Also Read - GATE 2021: Today Last Day to Challenge Answer Key at gate.iitb.ac.in, Final Result on March 22

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can check the results once announced: Also Read - GATE Answer Key 2021 Released | Know Result Date, Steps to Download PDF & Raise Objections Here

Step 1: Visit official website i.e. ceed.iitb.ac.in

Step 2: Click on Link for “CEED result 2021” tab

Step 3: Log onto the portal using your registered credentials i.e. Email Id and Password

Step 4: Your CEED Result 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the result scorecard and take printout for future reference

The CEED Result 2021 will be published online on the official website in the form of CEED 2021 result scorecard.

The CEED 2021 scorecard will contain the scores secured by the candidates. The CEED Scorecard 2021 will contain Part A marks for all the candidates; however, marks for Part B would be displayed only for the shortlisted candidates. CEED scorecard 2021 will be available to download along with the result. CEED 2021 scorecard is valid for a period of one year from the date of issue.