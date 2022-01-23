CEED 2022 Result: The Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay on Sunday conducted Common Entrance Examination for Design (CEED) 2022 exam. According to the detailed schedule, the IIT Bombay will release the CEED Results on March 8, 2022. Note, the exam was held in a computer-based test mode at various test centres across the country. The exam began at 9:00 AM and continued till 12:00 PM. Those candidates who have appeared for the exam can download the detailed schedule from the official website, ceed.iitb.ac.in.Also Read - Northern Railway Recruitment 2022: Walk in Interview For Senior Residents Posts to Begin on Feb 3, Check Eligibility and Vacancy Details

CEED 2022: Check Important Dates Here

Online Registration with regular fee: September 9 to November 11, 2021

Online Registration with late fee: November 12 to November 16, 2021

Admit Card available for download: January 8, 2022.

Date of Examination: January 23, 2022.

Release of draft answer key for Part-A: January 25, 2022

Last date of uploading comments about draft answer key for Part-A: January 27, 2022.

Release of final answer key for Part-A: January 31, 2022.

Declaration of results: March 8, 2022.

CEED 2022 examination will consist of two parts, Part-A and Part-B. Candidates must attempt questions from both parts. Part-A contains objective questions of three types: Numerical Answer Type (NAT), Multiple Choice Question (MCQ), and Multiple Select Question (MSQ). Part-B consists of five questions that are aimed at testing design, drawing, and writing skills. The final CEED score will be calculated by giving 25% weightage to marks obtained in Part-A and 75% weightage to marks obtained in Part-B, after the above calculation.CEED 2022: Know Exam Pattern

CEED 2022 Score Card

The CEED 2022 Score Card can be downloaded from March 12, 2022, from the candidate portal. It is valid for a period of one year from the date of declaration of the result. Candidates who qualify CEED exam can apply for the MDes and PhD programmes in various institutes. The CEED 2022 score is valid for a period of one year from the date of declaration of the result.