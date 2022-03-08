CEED 2022 Results: The Indian Institute of Bombay(IIT Bombay) has declared the results of the Common Entrance Exam For Design(CEED 2022) today, March 8, 2022. Those who have appeared for the exams can download the results through the official website —ceed.iitb.ac.in. The CEED examination was held on Sunday, January 23, 2022, from 9:00 AM to 12:00 noon.Also Read - RBI Recruitment 2022: Application Process For Assistant Posts Ends Today, Apply Now at rbi.org.in

Step by Step Guide to Download CEED 2022 Results

Visit the official website of CEED, www.ceed.iitb.ac.in.

Click on the link that reads, " CEED 2022 Results are now available to view at Candidate portal after log-in ," available on the homepage.

Enter the credentials such as Email Id, password to login.

Your CEED 2022 Results will appear on the screen.

Download CEED 2022 Results and take a printout of it for future reference.

The CEED 2022 Score Card can be downloaded from March 12, 2022, from the Candidate portal. It is valid for a period of one year from the date of declaration of the result.

What Next?

CEED-qualified students are eligible to apply for the MDes and PhD programmes in various institutes. The CEED 2022 score is valid for a period of one year from the date of declaration of the result.