CEED Result 2022: The Indian Institute of Technology(IIT) Bombay will declare the results of the Common Entrance Exam For Design(CEED) tomorrow, March 8, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the exams can download their CEED Results from the official website, ceed.iitb.ac.in.Also Read - SIDBI Recruitment 2022: Salary Upto Rs 70000; Apply For 100 Posts at sidbi.in

The CEED examination was held on Sunday, January 23, 2022from 9:00 AM to 12:00 noon. The CEED 2022 Score Card can be downloaded from March 12, 2022, from the Candidate portal. It is valid for a period of one year from the date of declaration of the result. Also Read - IREDA Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Out For Chief Risk Officer, Other Posts on ireda.in; Apply Before This Date

Here’s How to Check CEED Results 2022

Step 1: Go to the official website of ceed.iitb.ac.in.

Go to the official website of Step 2: Click on the Results sections available on the homepage.

Click on the Results sections available on the homepage. Step 3: Enter your login credentials to log in.

Enter your login credentials to log in. Step 4: Your CEED Results 2022 will appear on the screen.

Your will appear on the screen. Step 5: Save, Download and take a printout of the CEED Results for future reference.

CEED qualified students are eligible to apply for the MDes and PhD programmes in various institutes. The CEED 2022 score is valid for a period of one year from the date of declaration of the result. For more details, visit the official website. Also Read - JK Police Constable Recruitment 2022: Application Begins For 2700 Posts at jkpolice.gov.in| Here's Direct link