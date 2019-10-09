CEED, UCEED 2020: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay will on Wednesday release the application form for the Undergraduate Common Entrance for design (UCEED) for admission to Bachelor’s of Design and Common Entrance Exam for Design (CEED) for admission to Masters in Design. All those who are interested can visit the official websites uceed.iitb.ac.in for UCEED, and ceed.iitb.ac.in for CEED.

It must be noted that registrations for both will conclude on November 9, 2019. The exam will be conducted on January 18.

Students can apply till November 16, but will have to pay an additional late fee of Rs 500.

Eligibility:

UCEED: Student must be class 12th passed

CEED: All graduates can apply

Important dates:

Online registration begins: October 9, 2019

Last date for the online registration: November 9, 2019

Admit card to be out: January 1, 2020

Examination date: January 18, 2020