CEED, UCEED 2021 Answer Key: The Indian Institute of Technology- Bombay released the final answer key for the Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design (UCCED), Common Entrance Exam for Design (CEED) 2021. The candidates who had appeared for the examination can check the answer key through the websites- uceed.iitb.ac.in, ceed.iitb.ac.in. Also Read - UCEED, CEED 2021 Answer Key Likely to be Released by IIT Bombay Tomorrow, Check Details Here

The answer key of the part A has been released, the part B answer key will be released soon. The entrance examination was conducted on January 17, 2021. Also Read - UCEED And CEED 2021 Admit Card To Release on This Date At ceed.iitb.ac.in And uceed.iitb.ac.in, Details Here

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can check the answer key: Also Read - UCEED Admit Card 2021 To Be Issued on THIS Day at uceed.iitb.ac.in, Check Details Here

Step 1: Visit the official websites – ceed.iitb.ac.in, uceed.iitb.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘answer key link’

Step 3: A pdf file of question based answer keys will appear on screen

Step 4: Download, and take a print out for further reference.

The CEED result will be released on March 8, while UCEED result will be announced on March 10.

The final CEED score will be calculated by giving 25 per cent weightage to marks obtained in Part A marks and 75 per cent weightage to scores obtained in Part B.

The entrance examination is conducted every year for admission to B Design programme at IIT Bombay, Guwahati, Hyderabad and IITDM Jabalpur.