Home

Education

Central Bank of India, Union Bank Of India, Indian Bank SO Jobs 2023: Apply For These Top Banking Jobs

Central Bank of India, Union Bank Of India, Indian Bank SO Jobs 2023: Apply For These Top Banking Jobs

Banking Jobs: Several Banks are offering excellent job opportunities. Candidates can check the important dates, vacancies, application forms, official website, and other details here.

Bank Recruitment 2023: Candidates who wish to join the banking sector, here comes a golden job opportunity for you.

Banking Jobs: Looking for a career in banking? Several Banks are offering excellent job opportunities. From Central Bank of India’s Chief Managers posts to Union Bank of India’s Manager (Credit Officer) posts and many more — here is a list of job openings with their ongoing registration process. Candidates can check the important dates, vacancies, application forms, official website, and other details here.

Central Bank of India Jobs

Central Bank of India has invited applications from eligible candidates to apply for the post of Chief Managers in Senior Management Grade Scale IV and Senior Managers in Middle Management Grade Scale III in Mainstream Those candidates who are interested and eligible can check the details about eligibility and salary on the official website — centralbankofindia.co.in/en/recruitments. Applicants can apply for the above posts before February 11, 2023. A total of 250 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. To apply for the same, click on the link given HERE.

You may like to read

Name of Post: Chief Managers in Senior Management Grade Scale IV and Senior Managers in Middle Management Grade Scale III in Mainstream

Chief Managers in Senior Management Grade Scale IV and Senior Managers in Middle Management Grade Scale III in Mainstream Official Website: centralbankofindia.co.in

Deadline : February 11.

: February 11. Application Link: —

Union Bank of India Jobs 2023

Union Bank of India is hiring candidates to apply for the posts of Manager (Credit Officer), and others in Specialized Segment for reserved categories under backlog vacancies. Interested candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official website of the Bank at unionbankofindia.co.in. A total of 42 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. The last date for submission of the application form is February 12. To know more about the recruitment process, click on the link given HERE.

Name of Post: Chief Manager (Chartered Accountant), Senior Manager (Credit Officer), Manager (Credit Officer)

Chief Manager (Chartered Accountant), Senior Manager (Credit Officer), Manager (Credit Officer) Official Website: unionbankofindia.co.in .

. Deadline: February 12.

Indian Bank SO Recruitment 2023

Indian Bank is hiring candidates to apply for the post of Specialist Officer posts. Eligible candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of Indian Bank at indianbank.in. The registration process will begin on February 16 and will end on February 28, 2023. A total of 220 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. The last date for submission of the application form is February 28. To know more about the recruitment process, click on the link given HERE.

Name of Post: Specialist Officer

Specialist Officer Official Website: indianbank.in

indianbank.in Deadline: February 28, 2023.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.