Central Bank of India Manager Recruitment 2023: Apply For 147 Posts at centralbankofindia.co.in; Pay Scale Here

Central Bank of India Manager Recruitment 2023: Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of the Bank at centralbankofindia.co.in.

Central Bank of India Recruitment 2023: Central Bank of India has released a recruitment notification, inviting candidates to apply for the post of Managers in Senior Management GRADE SCALE IV and Senior Managers in Middle Management Grade Scale III and Managers in Middle Management Grade Scale II and Assistant Managers in Junior Management Grade Scale I in Specialists Officers (IT) and in Mainstream. Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of the Bank at centralbankofindia.co.in. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 147 vacant posts will be filled in the Bank. The last date to submit the online application is March 15, 2023.

A candidate can apply for maximum of 2 posts only. In case a candidate applies for more than 2 posts: only the last 2 valid (completed) applications will be retained and the application fee/ intimation charges paid for other registration will stand forfeited. For more details on the Bank Recruitment process, please scroll down.

Central Bank of India Recruitment 2023: Check Important Dates Here

Opening Date for On-line Registration: 28-02-2023

Closing Date for On-line Registration: 15-03-2023

DATE OF ONLINE EXAMINATION: March/April 2023

Tentative Date of Interview: March/April 2023

Central Bank of India Vacancy Details

Name of the post and number of vacancy here

CM – IT (Technical): 13 posts

SM – IT (Technical): 36 posts

Man – IT (Technical): 75 posts

AM – IT (Technical): 12 posts

CM (Functional): 5 posts

SM (Functional): 6 posts

Central Bank of India Recruitment 2023: Check Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the education qualification and selection process through the recruitment notification shared below.

Central Bank of India Job Notification PDF Direct Link

Central Bank of India Selection Process

Selection will be through an online written test and/or coding test and /or personal interview and/or any other mode which Bank may decide. Other detailed information regarding the examination/selection process will be given in anInformation Hand-out, which will be made available for the candidates for download along with the call letters from the Bank’s website.

Central Bank of India Managerial Post Salary Here

GRADE/SCALE SCALE OF PAY SCALE IV Pay scale of Scale IV officer, i.e., pay scale of 76010-2220/4-84890-2500/2-89890 SCALE III Pay scale of 63840-1990/5-73790-2220/2-78230 SCALE II Pay scale of 48170-1740/1-49910-1990/10-69810 SCALE I Pay scale of 36000-1490/7-46430-1740/2-49910-1990/7-63840

How to Apply For Bank Jobs?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the above posts before March 15, 2023, through the official website —centralbankofindia.co.in.

