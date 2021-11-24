Central Bank SO recruitment: The Central Bank of India has commenced the online application process for recruitment of Officers in Specialist Category in various streams. Eligible candidates can apply on the official website centralbankofindia.co.in.Also Read - Here's Why Petrol, Diesel Prices Likely To Fall Across India

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online from November 23 to December 17, 2021 and no other mode of application will be accepted by the bank. The exam is tentatively scheduled to be conducted on January 22, 2022.

Through this Central Bank specialist officer recruitment, 115 vacancies will be filled for post categories such as Economist, Income Tax Officer, Information Technology, Financial Analyst, Law Officer, Risk Manager etc.

Candidates may check the eligibility criteria including age limit, educational qualification, work experience, pay scale and other details in the notification below:

Central Bank Recruitment 2021: Important Dates

Opening date for online registration (Tentative) – November 23, 2021

The deadline to close online registration (Tentative) – December 17, 2021

Hall tickets will be released for test will be released on January 11, 2022 (Tentative)

Date of Online Examination (Tentative) – January 22, 2022

Central Bank Recruitment 2021: Application Fee

The application fee for candidates from schedule caste/ schedule tribe is Rs 175+GST, whereas Rs 850+GST is applicable to candidates from other category.

Central Bank Recruitment 2021: How to apply

Visit the official website centralbankofindia.co.in

On the homepage, click on the “Recruitment” tab

Click on “Click Here to Apply Online” under “Recruitment Process for selection of Officers in Specialist Category in various streams – 2022-23”

Register and proceed with application process

Fill in the details, upload required documents, and pay the fee

Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

Central Bank Recruitment 2021: Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of online written test and personal interview. Merely satisfying the eligibility norms does not entitle a candidate to be called for Test or Interview.