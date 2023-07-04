Home

Central Bank of India Recruitment 2023: Apply For 1,000 Manager Posts At centralbankofindia.co.in

Central Bank of India Recruitment 2023: The application process will remain open till July 15. Candidates will be selected on the basis of a written test and interview.

The application procedure for the recruitment of Managers in Middle Management Grade Scale II Mainstream has been started by the Central Bank of India. Candidates who meet the eligibility criteria can submit their applications through the official website centralbankofindia.co.in. The applications need to be sent by July 15, 2023. Candidates are advised to apply only after reading the notification because any form that contains incorrect information will not be accepted by the department. The online examination is expected to take place during the second or third week of August 2023. This recruitment campaign seeks to occupy a total of 1,000 vacancies.

Central Bank of India Recruitment 2023 Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Applicants must be under the age of 32. However, candidates from reserved categories may benefit from relaxation in the upper age limit.

Educational Qualification: Candidates must hold a graduation degree in any discipline from any university recognised by the Indian government. Additionally, holding Certified Associate of Indian Institute of Bankers (CAIIB) qualification will be considered favourably. Candidates with any other higher qualifications will be given preference.

Central Bank of India Recruitment 2023 Application Fee

The fee for SC/ST/PWBD/Women candidates is Rs 175+GST, while all other candidates are required to pay Rs 850+GST.

Central Bank of India Recruitment 2023 Steps To Apply:

Visit the official website centralbankofindia.co.in. Then click on the recruitment link. Create your user ID and password. After this, fill the application form. Upload the required documents and submit. After that download a copy of the form for future reference.

Central Bank of India Recruitment 2023: Selection Process

The selection process will include an online written test and personal interview. The written exam will test the candidates on their general awareness, banking and knowledge of computers. The test will have a duration of one hour. The exam will be conducted in the second or third week of August. “The date of the online test is tentative. The exact date/center/venue of examination will be communicated to the candidates through the call letters for the examination. The Bank reserves the right to cancel or make any change in the date of the test/ vary the selection procedure, if necessary,” a notice on the website reads.

