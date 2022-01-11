Central Bank of India SO Admit Card 2022: Central Bank is likely to release the CBI Bank admit card for the post of Specialist Officer on Tuesday, January 11, 2022. According to the schedule for the exam, the CBI Bank SO exam will be conducted on January 22, 2022, at various examination centres. The exam will be held in cities such as Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Bhubaneshwar, Bhopal, Chennai, Chandigarh, Delhi, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Pune, Raipur, and Patna.Also Read - NCERT Recruitment 2022: Apply For 54 Vacancies at ncert.nic.in Before This Date | Details Here

Candidates who want to appear for the exam can download their admit card from the official website at centralbankofindia.co.in.(once it is released). For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the steps to download the Central Bank of India SO Admit Card 2022.

Central Bank of India SO Admit Card 2022: Step-by-Step Guide to Download

Go to the official website of Central Bank of India, centralbankofindia.co.in. Now click on the Central Bank of India SO Admit Card link. Enter the required credentials and click on the submit option. Save, Download CBI SO Admit Card 2022. Take a printout of it for future reference.

Note, candidates must paste a recent, recognizable color passport size photograph, which should be the same as the one uploaded in their online application form, on their admit card duly signed across by the candidate. The exam will be held for a duration of one hour. The CBI Bank SO Exam will be held for 100 marks. Note, there is a negative marking. For every wrong response, 1/4 marks will be deducted. Qualifying candidates will have to appear for a personal interview.

Through the Central Bank recruitment drive, a total of 115 vacant posts will be filled. Candidates will be recruited for various posts including Income Tax Officer, IT, IT Security Analyst, Security Officer, IT SOC Analyst, Risk Manager, Financial Analyst, Credit Officer, and others.