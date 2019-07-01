New Delhi: The Lok Sabha has passed the Central Educational Institutions (Reservation in Teachers’ Cadre) Bill 2019 that ensures a new quota system for teaching posts in the central universities.

The bill was brought forth in the Lok Sabha after it was cleared by the Union Cabinet. With the accordance of the new quota system, the universities will begin the process of filling vacancies in nearly 7000 positions.

By doing so, the Lok Sabha overturned the Supreme Court’s initial decision on subject-wise reservation for teaching posts in colleges and universities. The Centre’s decision was brought to the notice of the Supreme Court a few days before the Lok Sabha Elections 2019.

The bill once passed in the Rajya Sabha will become a law replacing the Central Educational Institutions (Reservation in Teachers’ Cadre) Ordinance 2019. The bill has been tabled by the Narendra Modi led government with an aim to give a major push to reforms in the educational sector.