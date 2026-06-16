Central government imposes temporary ban on Telegram ahead of NEET Retest 2026

In a bid to crush exam fraud networks, the Centre has invoked Section 69A of the IT Act to suspend access to Telegram across India, while also ordering the platform to disable its message-editing feature to stop the fabrication of backdated "leaks."

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Students arrive to appear for the NEET UG exam. File image/PTI

NEET Retest 2026: In a major action ahead of NEET Retest 2026, Central government has imposed a temporary ban on Telegram, as per media reports. The reports have confirmed that the Modi Government has banned Telegram messaging app until NEET re-test over use of platform by ‘cheating rackets’. As of 11:27 AM on Tuesday, the Telegram app is still working. In a major regulatory intervention, the Government of India has invoked Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, 2000, to temporarily restrict access to the Telegram messaging platform across the country.

Why has central government banned Telegram?

The targeted ban is scheduled to remain in effect until June 22, 2026, strategically covering the entire duration and the immediate aftermath of the rescheduled NEET-UG 2026 examination. Additionally, authorities have mandated a temporary suspension of Telegram’s message-editing feature for all previously posted content. This restriction will remain active until June 30, 2026.

The move specifically targets a structural vulnerability within the platform that has reportedly been exploited to fabricate backdated, post-facto “paper leak” evidence during national-level examinations. By disabling the ability to alter timestamps and message content, the government aims to curb the spread of manipulated leaks and restore integrity to the examination process.

NEET re-exam: Home secretary reviews states’ preparedness

Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan on Monday reviewed the preparedness of the states for the NEET (UG) re-examination. The medical-entrance examination held on May 3 was cancelled amidst allegations of irregularities, leaving lakhs of aspirants in despair.

Chairing a meeting that was also attended by top officials of various government departments, Mohan reviewed the preparations, with a special focus on “student convenience, security arrangements and the integrity of the examination process”, according to an official statement. The re-test is scheduled to be held on June 21.

Also read: IAF airlifts question papers for NEET Re-Exam security | Watch viral video

The home secretary directed that security protocols should strictly be adhered to and that the exam should be conducted in a flawless manner.

The meeting was attended by the chairman of the Railway Board, secretaries of the Department of School Education and Literacy, Department of Higher Education and Department of Posts, directors general of the CRPF, CISF, BCAS and NTA, and senior officers from the Ministry of Defence and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the statement said.

(With inputs from agencies)