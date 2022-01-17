Central Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2022: Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC), Central Railway has released a recruitment notification. Online applications are invited from interested candidates for engagement of Act Apprentices for imparting training under the Apprentices Act 1961 in the designated trades at Workshops/Units in the jurisdiction of Central Railway against 2422 slots. Eligible candidates can apply for the same through the official website of RRC, rrccr.com. The deadline for submitting the online application is February 16, 2022. The application process for the recruitment process has commenced from today, as of January 17, 2022.Also Read - Nainital Bank Recruitment 2022: Notification Out For Law Officer, Other Posts on nainitalbank.co.in | Details Inside

Important Dates Also Read - NEET UG Counselling 2021: MCC Releases Date Sheet on mcc.nic.in | Check Full Schedule Here

The online application begins: January 17, 2022.

The last date for submission of application: February 16, 2022.

Vacancy Details Also Read - CSIR NET June 2021 Exam Schedule Released on csirnet.nta.nic.in | Check Subject-Wise Exam Dates Here

Mumbai Cluster (MMCT): 1659

Bhusawal Cluster: 418

Pune Cluster: 152

Nagpur Cluster: 114

Solapur Cluster: 79

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 2422 vacant posts will be filled.

Central Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

To apply for the above posts, the candidate must have passed the 10th class examination or its equivalent (under 10+2 examination system) with a minimum of 50% marks, in aggregate, from recognized Board and also possess National Trade Certificate in the notified trade issued by the National Council for Vocational Training or Provisional Certificate issued by National Council for Vocational Training / State Council for Vocational Training.

Application Fee: Candidates are required to pay Rs 100 as an application fee.

Age Limit: According to the official notification, the candidates should have completed 15 years of age and should not have completed 24 years of age as of January 1, 2022. However, there will be certain age relaxation for reserved category candidates according to government norms.

Selection Process: Candidates will be selected on the basis of a merit list. The merit list will be prepared on the basis of the percentage of marks in matriculation (with minimum 50% aggregate marks) + ITI marks in the trade in which Apprenticeship is to be done. The panel will be on the basis of a simple average of marks in the matriculation and ITI.

How to Apply?

Interested candidates can apply for the above posts before February 16, 2022, through the official website —rrccr.com. Save, Download and take a printout of the application form for future reference. For more details regarding the eligibility criteria, age limit, and pay scale, candidates are advised to go through the detailed notification issued by the Indian Railway Recruitment Cell.

Click Here: Central Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Official Notification

Click Here: Apply online