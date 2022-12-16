Central Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2023: Apply For 2422 Posts at rrccr.com. Read Details Here

Central Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2023: Central Railway has released a recruitment notification, inviting candidates to apply for the posts of Apprentices. Interested candidates can apply for the same by visiting the official website of RRC CR at rrccr.com. The last date to submit the application form is January 15, 2023. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 2422 vacant posts will be filled. One can check the important dates, vacancies, application form, fees, and other details here.

Central Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2023: Check Important Dates Here

Opening of Online Application: December 15, 2022

Date and time of closing of Online Application: January 15, 2023

Central Railway Apprentice Vacancy Details

Mumbai Cluster: 1659 Posts

Bhusawal Cluster: 418 Posts

Pune Cluster: 152 Posts

Nagpur Cluster: 114 Posts

Solapur Cluster: 79 Posts

Central Railway Apprentice Eligibility Criteria Check Railway Apprentice Educational Qualification: The candidate must have passed 10th class examination or its equivalent (under 10+2 examination system) with minimum 50% marks, in aggregate, from recognized Board and also possess National Trade Certificate in the notified trade issued by the National Council for Vocational Training or Provisional Certificate issued by National Council for Vocational Training / State Council for Vocational Training. Central Railway Apprentice Selection Process Selection will be on the basis of merit list prepared in respect of all the candidates who apply against the notification. The merit list will be prepared on the basis of percentage of marks in matriculation (with minimum 50% aggregate marks) + ITI marks in the trade in which Apprenticeship is to be done. The panel will be on the basis of simple average of marks in the matriculation and ITI. To know more, candidates are advised ot go through the detailed notification shared below. Central Railway Apprentice Recruitment Notification Central Railway Apprentice Application Link Application Fee Application fees (Non-refundable) – Rs. 100 How to Apply online? Visit the official website rrccr.com

On the homepage, click on “Click here to apply online” under Apprentice posts

Register yourself and proceed with the application process.

Fill up the application form, pay the fee and submit the form.

Download the form and take a printout of it for future reference.

For more details, check the official website of the Railway Recruitment Cell, Central Railway at rrccr.com.