Central Railway Recruitment 2020: The Central Railways has announced applications for 2, 562 Apprentice Posts in the jurisdiction.

All those who are interested must apply as soon as possible by visiting the official website rrccr.com. Today is the last date of application.

“Online applications are invited from interested candidates for engagement of Act Apprentices for imparting training under the Apprentices Act 1961 in the designated trades at Workshops/Units in the jurisdiction of Central Railway against 2562 slots,” the RRC advertisement read.

The age limit of a candidate should be 15 to 24 years.

A candidate will need to pay an application fee of Rs 100. However, SC/ST/PWD/Women candidates are exempted from it.

Students must note that a merit list will be prepared on the basis of marks scored in Class 10 (with minimum 50 per cent aggregate marks) + ITI marks in the trade in which Apprenticeship will be done.