Central Railway Recruitment 2021: Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC) has released a recruitment notification to hire candidates for Level 5/4, and Level 3/2 posts against sports quota for the year 2021-22. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of RRC on rrccr.com. This recruitment drive will fill 21 vacancies. The deadline for submitting the online application is December 27, 2021.

Central Railway Recruitment 2021: Vacancy Details

Level 5/4 (7 th CPC): 3 Posts

CPC): 3 Posts Level 3/2 (7th CPC): 18 Posts

Central Railway Recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria

Education Qualification

Interested candidates applying for the posts must be graduated in any faculty and 12th (+2 Stage) or equivalent exam or passed matriculation plus course completed Act Apprenticeship or passed Matriculation plus ITI approved by NCVT/SCVT.

Application Fee

Candidates will have to pay a sum of Rs 500 as an application fee. For SC/ST/Ex-Serviceman/PWD/Minorities and EWS candidates, a sum of Rs 250 will have to be paid as an application fee.

Age Limit

Minimum Age limit: 18

Maximum age limit: 25 years

Note, there will be certain age relaxation for reserved category candidates according to government norms.

How to Apply

Eligible candidates can apply online for the posts on or before 27 December 2021. Save, Download and take a printout of the application form for future reference.

Click HERE: Direct Link to apply for Central Railway Recruitment 2021