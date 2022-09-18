Railway Teacher Recruitment 2022: Central Railway, Bhusawal Division is hiring candidates for the post of Primary Teacher (PRT), Trained Graduate Teacher (PGT), and Post Graduate Teacher (PGT). All interested applicants will have to appear for the walk-in interview round. The interview is scheduled to be conducted on October 04 2022 from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM. Eligible candidates can attend the interview at DRM’s Office Bhusawal. Interested and eligible candidates can check the detailed notification from the Central Railway’s official website, cr.indianrailways.gov.in. For more details about the Railway Teacher Recruitment 2022, please scroll down.Also Read - BHEL Recruitment 2022: Apply for 150 Posts at bhel.com Till Oct 4. Read Details Here

Railway Teacher Vacancy Details

PGT Posts: 05 posts

Check the name of the Subject Number of post Chemistry 1 English 1 Hindi 1 Maths 1 Economics 1

TGT Posts: 08 posts

Subject Vacancies Science (Maths), Arts English & SST and Hindi 1, 7 posts

PRT Posts: 09 posts

Subject Vacancies Music 9 posts PTI Counselor Arts and Craft English Maths Marathi Indian Railway Teacher Eligibility Criteria PG Teacher: Two years integrated Post graduate M.Sc course of regional college of education of NCERT in the concerned subject OR Master Degree from a recognized university with at least 50% marks. B.Ed or equivalent. Proficiency in teaching in Hindi and English Medium.

Two years integrated Post graduate M.Sc course of regional college of education of NCERT in the concerned subject OR Master Degree from a recognized university with at least 50% marks. B.Ed or equivalent. Proficiency in teaching in Hindi and English Medium. TGT Teacher(Arts and Science): Graduation (in the teaching subject) and 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education (by whatever name known) OR Graduation (in the teaching subject) with at least 50% marks and 1-year B.Ed. Indian Railway Teacher Selection Procedure Check Interview Details Date of Interview: 04 October 2022

Time of Interview: 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM

Venue: DRM’s Office Bhusawal. Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the educational qualification, age limit and selection procedure from the direct link given below. Also Read - Assam Direct Recruitment Result 2022 Likely Today for Grade 3, 4 Posts; Check Scores at sebaonline.org Direct Link: Download Indian Railway Teacher Recruitment Notification 2022 Indian Railway Teacher Salary Primary Teacher (PRT): Rs.27500. Consolidated payment on monthly basis will be made to the contractual teachers for the duties performed including validation/exam related work instead of per period basis hitherto in force in the Railway Schools. However, the contractual teachers appointed for a period of less than a month will be paid on pro tota basis salary.

Rs.27500. Consolidated payment on monthly basis will be made to the contractual teachers for the duties performed including validation/exam related work instead of per period basis hitherto in force in the Railway Schools. However, the contractual teachers appointed for a period of less than a month will be paid on pro tota basis salary. Trained Graduate Teacher (PGT): Rs. 26250. Consolidated payment on monthly basis will be made to the contractual teachers for the duties performed including validation/exam related work instead of per period basis hitherto in force in the Railway Schools. However, the contractual teachers appointed for a period of less than a month will be paid on pro tota basis salary.

Rs. 26250. Consolidated payment on monthly basis will be made to the contractual teachers for the duties performed including validation/exam related work instead of per period basis hitherto in force in the Railway Schools. However, the contractual teachers appointed for a period of less than a month will be paid on pro tota basis salary. Post Graduate Teacher (PGT): Rs. 21250. Consolidated payment on monthly basis will be made to the contractual teachers for the duties performed including validation/exam related work instead of per period basis hitherto in force in the Railway Schools. However, the contractual teachers appointed for a period of less than a month will be paid on pro tota basis salary. Indian Railway Teacher Age Limit: Age Limit: 18 to 65 years Also Read - IDBI Recruitment 2022: Apply For Deputy CTO, Other Posts at idbibank.in. Check Details Here Indian Railway Teacher Recruitment 2022: How to Apply Online?

Those who fulfill the above conditions may attend the walk-in-interview with application performa in person. Candidates while applying should indicate past services rendered, if any, including the period of contract put in by them on Indian Railway.