New Delhi: Apart from running special trains for candidates of JEE and NEET exams, the Central Railways on Friday said it will run more special trains for aspirants of National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA) exams on from September 4 to 6.

As per updates, the Central Railways will run these trains on 23 routes on the given dates. Each special train would make two trips, except for the CSMT-Sawantwadi Road special train, of which four services will be operated, it said in a statement.

These special trains will run between Solapur-Mumbai, Pune-Mumbai, Ahmednagar-Mumbai, Nashik Road-Mumbai, Bhusaval- Mumbai, Mumbai-Sawantwadi Road, Pune-Hyderabad, Kolhapur- Nagpur, Pune-Nagpur and Mumbai-Nagpur.

Special trains will also run on Nashik Road-Nagpur, Amravati-Nagpur, Jalgaon-Nagpur, Akola-Nagpur, Ahmednagar- Nagpur, Panvel-Nagpur, Balharshah-Nagpur, Pune-Ahmedabad, Mumbai-Miraj-Madgaon, Kolhapur-Madgaon, Kolhapur-Dharwad, Pune-Dharwad,and Mumbai-Hyderabad.

The central Railways said that candidates can start booking for the fully reserved special trains on special charges that will commence on September 4 at 6 PM at all computerised reservation centres and online on “http://www.irctc.co.in/.

It also urged the passengers travelling on these special trains to follow COVID-19 guidelines like wearing masks, maintaining social distance.