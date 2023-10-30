Home

Education

Central Sector Scheme of Scholarship For College and University Students: Check Eligibility, Amount Received, Other Details

Central Sector Scheme of Scholarship For College and University Students: Check Eligibility, Amount Received, Other Details

The Ministry of Education (MoE) has invited applications for the Central Sector Scheme of Scholarship for College and University Students under the 'Pradhan Mantri Uchchatar Shiksha Protsahan Yojna (PM USP CSSS) 2023.

Central Sector Scheme of Scholarship For College and University Students: Check Eligibility, Amount Received, Other Details

Scholarship 2023: Scholarships play a crucial role in supporting students, particularly those who demonstrate academic excellence but face financial constraints. A good scholarship can change the course of your future career by providing you with access to excellent faculty or even industry experts. Scholarships are also invaluable for those aspiring to study abroad, offering vital financial assistance to students at various educational levels, including academic, undergraduate, and postgraduate. These scholarships can be categorized as fully funded or partially funded, covering either the entire educational expenses or a portion thereof. Below is a compilation of scholarships available for school and college students to apply for.

Trending Now

Speaking of scholarship, the Ministry of Education (MoE) has invited applications for the Central Sector Scheme of Scholarship for College and University Students under the ‘Pradhan Mantri Uchchatar Shiksha Protsahan Yojna (PM USP CSSS) 2023. Interested candidates can check the details by visiting the official website of the National Scholarship Portal (NSP) at scholarships.gov.in.

You may like to read

Central Sector Scheme of Scholarship for College and University Students: Number of Scholarship

The scholarships are awarded by the Ministry of Education, Government of India on the basis of results of the Higher Secondary / Class XII Board Examination. A maximum of 82,000 fresh scholarships per annum are provided for pursuing graduate / postgraduate degrees in colleges and universities and for professional courses, such as

Medical, Engineering, etc.

Central Sector Scheme of Scholarship for College and University Students: Check Eligibility Criteria

Students who are above 80th percentile of successful candidates in the relevant stream from the respective Board of Examination in Class XII of 10+2 pattern or equivalent;

Pursuing regular degree courses and not correspondence or distance mode or pursuing Diploma courses;

Pursuing courses at colleges/institutions recognized by All India Council for Technical Education and respective Regulatory Bodies concerned;

Not availing benefit of any other scholarship schemes including State run scholarship schemes/ fee waiver & reimbursement scheme; Students with gross parental/family income upto Rs. 4.5 lakh per annum are

eligible for scholarship under the scheme. Income certificate will be required only for the fresh applicants;

eligible for scholarship under the scheme. Income certificate will be required only for the fresh applicants; Student changing his/ her college/institute of study will be allowed to continue/renew the scholarship provided the course of study and the institution is having valid AISHE Code; The AISHE code can be checked in the portal.

For renewal of scholarship in each year of study, besides getting at least 50% marks in the Annual Examination, maintenance of adequate attendance of at least 75%, will also be the criteria. Complaints against the student regarding any in disciplined or criminal behaviour including any complaints of having indulged in ragging, will lead to forfeiture of scholarship;

Beneficiaries/ Applicants under the scheme must apply online in the National Scholarships Portal (www.scholarships.gov.in) for the fresh/ renewal scholarships. Fresh/Renewal applications sent directly to the Ministry of Education will not be accepted.

Central Sector Scheme of Scholarship for College and University Students: Check Rate of Scholarship

Going by the guidelines for the component scheme – Central Sector Scheme of Scholarship for college and University students(PM- USP CSSS), the rate of scholarship is Rs.12,000/-per annum at the Graduation level for the first three years of College and University courses and Rs.20,000/-per annum at the post-graduate level.

Students pursuing professional courses, in case, where the duration of course is five (5) years/Integrated course will get Rs. 20,000/-per annum in the 4 th and 5th year. However, students pursuing technical courses such as B.Tech, B.Engg. will get scholarships up to graduation level only i.e. Rs. 12,000 p.a. for 1st ,2 nd and 3rd year and Rs. 20,000 in the 4th year.

Note: The rate of scholarship is Rs.10,000/-per annum for first three years of fresh/ renewal scholarships with respect to the academic year 2021-22, even if the actual release happens in FY 2022-23.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.