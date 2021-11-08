Sarkari Naukri: The Central Silk Board (CSB) has invited applications from aspirants for posts of Trainers and Training Assistants. The candidates who are eligible and interested for the post can apply by sending the application form to the official maid address of the CSB via email: training.csb@nic.in/rond.csb@nic.in. The candidates must note that hiring is being done on a contractual basis. The last date to apply for CSB Recruitment 2021 is November 2021.Also Read - Textiles Ministry undertakes cleanliness drive

The interview will be conducted in Varanasi in the last week of November 2021. The date and venue will be intimated through email/telephone call and will be published on the website csb.gov.in.

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which they can apply for the post:

Visit the official website – csb.gov.in.

Check for the CSB Recruitment or Careers option available on the homepage

Open the notification for Trainer and Training Assistant Jobs

Fill out the application form.

Pay the application fee (if applicable) and submit the application form to training.csb@nic.in/rond.csb@nic.in by the deadline (17-Nov-2021).

According to the official notice issued by the CSB, the “Applications are invited from the eligible candidates to attend a walk-in-interview for posts of Trainers and Training Assistants on contractual basis under the “Scheme for Capacity Building in Textile Sector” known as Samarth implemented in Varanasi Cluster (Varanasi & adjoining districts of Uttar Pradesh) for the period of one year or completion of allocated training target, whichever is earlier,”.

The age limit for the candidates is a maximum of 35 years. Selected candidates will be posted at training centres located in Varanasi, Azamgarh, Sonbhadra, and other adjacent districts to Varanasi.