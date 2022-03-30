New Delhi: Days after announcing that CUET scores will be mandatory for admission to 45 central universities, University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman Jagadesh Kumar asserted that the Central Universities Entrance Test (CUET) will be completely based on the 12th standard syllabus, and no questions will be asked from the 11th standard course. He also informed that CUET will be conducted twice a year from the next session.Also Read - Jamia Millia Islamia to Adopt CUET for 8 UG Programmes from 2022-23 Academic Session

'To begin with, CUET will be conducted once this year but NTA will consider conducting the exam at least twice a year from the next session. The entrance exam will not just be limited to Central Universities but also private varsities. Several prominent private universities have indicated that they would like to come on board and admit students through CUET,' he stated in an interview with PTI.

On being asked if CUET will lead to a "coaching culture" for undergraduate admissions, Kumar said,"The exam will simply not require any coaching so there is no question of it giving push to a coaching culture. The exam will be completely based on Class 12 syllabus. Lot of students are getting concerned whether the exam will also have questions from the Class 11 syllabus. The answer is a clear no."

Kumar also asserted that CUET will not just be limited to admissions in Central Universities as several prominent private universities have indicated that they would like to come on board for using the scores from the common entrance exam for undergraduate admissions.

He also ensured that students from state boards will not be at a disadvantage in the undergraduate admission process.

Meanwhile, the application process for the CUET for undergraduate courses in central universities will commence on April 2. In a public notice issued on Saturday, the agency announced that the CUET will provide a single-window opportunity for students to seek admission to any of the Central Universities (CUs) across the country.

The CUET (UG) -2022 will be conducted in a Computer Based Test (CBT) Mode. The application process will be on till April 30.

