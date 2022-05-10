Central University of Kashmir Recruitment 2022: The Central University of Kashmir has released a recruitment notification. Candidates will be hired for various teaching posts. Interested candidates can apply online through the official site of the Central University of Kashmir at— cukashmir.ac.in — latest by June 30, 2022. The application process began on Monday, May 9, 2022. Candidates are advised to check eligibility criteria, qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details before applying.Also Read - Karnataka Bank Recruitment 2022: Registration For Clerk Post Begins at karnatakabank.com| Check Last Date, Other Details Here

Important Dates

Date of availability of online application form: May 09, 2022

Last date for submission of online application form: June 30, 2022

Last date for submission of downloaded copies of the application form along with annexure: July 09, 2022

Vacancy Details

Professor: 18 Posts

Associate Professor: 43 Posts

Assistant Professor: 54 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Associate Professor: A good academic record, with a Ph.D. Degree in the concerned/allied/relevant disciplines. A Master’s Degree with at least 55% marks (or an equivalent grade in a point- scale, wherever the grading system is followed.

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and selection process through the official notification shared below: Also Read - India Post Payments Bank GDS Recruitment 2022: Apply For 650 Executive Posts Across India| Read Details Here

Application Fee

Candidates are required to pay Rs 1500 as an application fee. Candidates belonging to SC, ST, and PWD categories are required to pay Rs 750 as an application fee. Also Read - RPSC Recruitment 2022: Application Window For 9760 Senior Teachers Posts Ends Today; Apply Now at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

Central University of Kashmir Recruitment 2022: How to Apply Online?