CURAJ Recruitment 2022: Central University of Rajasthan (CURAJ) has released a recruitment notification for the post of Non-Teaching Staff. The application process is underway and the last date to submit the online application form is June 10, 2022. It is to be noted that the deadline for the submission of the hard copy of the application form is June 17. Those candidates who are interested and eligible can check the details about eligibility and salary on the official website —www.curaj.ac.in. A total of 60 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive. Candidates can check educational qualifications, experience, selection criteria, and other details.

Important Dates

Last date for submission of application: 17 June 2022

Central University of Rajasthan(CURAJ) Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Librarian – 1 Post

Deputy Librarian – 1 Post

Information Scientist – 1 Post

System Analyst – 1 Post

Private Secretary – 4 Posts

Nursing Officer – 1 Post

Senior Technical Assistant – 3 Posts

Assistant – 1 Post

Semi Professional Assistant – 1 Post

Technical Assistant – 4 Posts

Pharmacist – 1 Post

Statistical Assistant – 1 Post

Laboratory Assistant – 5 Posts

UDC – 1 Post

LDC – 9 Posts

Driver – 1 Post

Cook – 1 Post

MTS – 6 Posts

Kitchen Attendant – 2 Posts

Library Attendant – 3 Posts

Dresser – 1 Post

Central University of Rajasthan(CURAJ) Recruitment 2022 Application Fee

Candidates belonging to General/ EWS/OBC categories are required to pay Rs Rs. 1500 as an application fee.

Candidates belonging to SC/ ST/ PwBD categories/ Women are exempted from paying the application fee.

Central University of Rajasthan(CURAJ) Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the education qualification, and age limit through the official notification shared below:

Central University of Rajasthan(CURAJ) Recruitment 2022 Apply Online?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the above posts before June 10, 2022, through the official website —www.curaj.ac.in