Scholarship News: In a good news for the under-privileged students, the Central government on Wednesday approved Rs 59,000 crore post-matric scholarship scheme for more than 4 crore SC students in five years. Making the announcement about the scheme, Union Minister Thawarchand Gehlot stated that the Central government will spend Rs 35,534 crore and the balance would be spent by the respective state governments.

"It is estimated that 1.36 crore such poorest students, who are currently not continuing their education beyond Class 10 would be brought into the higher education system in the next 5 years," Gehlot added.

Union Cabinet has approved Rs 59,000 Cr post-matric scholarship scheme for more than 4 crore SC students in five years. Central Government will spend Rs. 35,534 Cr and the balance would be spent by the state govts: Union Minister Thawarchand Gehlot pic.twitter.com/8B7zp8d6MG — ANI (@ANI) December 23, 2020

He further added that the central share in the scheme would be released on DBT mode into the bank accounts of the students.

“Central Assistance of Rs1100 crore annually during 2017-18 to 2019-20 would be increased more than 5 times to be around Rs6000 core annually during 2020-21 to 2025-26,” he stated.