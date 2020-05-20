New Delhi: After taking into consideration the academic interest of large number of students, the Union Home Ministry on Wednesday decided to grant exemption from the lockdown to conduct Board examination for classes 10 and 12 with conditions such as social distancing and other measures. Also Read - JEE Main 2020 Apply Online: HRD Ministry Resumes Registrations at jeemain.nta.nic.in; Check Exam Date, Details Here

In this regard, the MHA has written a letter to all state governments informing them about the exemptions.

“Taking into consideration the academic interest of a large number of students, it has been decided to grant exemption from lockdown measures to conduct board examination for classes 10 and 12, with few conditions like social distancing, face mask etc, for their safety,” the MHA order stated.

Writing the letter to all chief secretaries of states and union territories, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla said that under the guidelines on lockdown measures, opening of schools has been prohibited and as a result, annual board examinations being conducted by state education boards, CBSE, ICSE for classes 10 and 12 were suspended.

The MHA said the requests were received from the state governments and the CBSE for conducting board examinations and the matter has been examined in the Centre.

The MHA, however, said that the exemption to conduct board examinations will be subject to the conditions that no examination centre will be permitted in containment zones and face masks will be worn by teachers, staff and students mandatorily.

The Centre further said that there will be provision of thermal screening and sanitiser at exam centres and social distancing norms have to be followed.