New Delhi: In an effort to train school teachers on innovation, entrepreneurship, IPR, design thinking, product development, and idea generation, the Centre on Friday launched School Innovation Ambassador Training Program for 50,000 school teachers. The programme was jointly launched by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda.Also Read - CBSE Class 10th Result 2021 Date and Time: BIG Updates For Students Awaiting Final Marks

Ministry of Education’s Innovation Cell conceptualised this innovative program for school teachers across country and educational boards in the country. The program is being implemented jointly by Ministry of Education’s Innovation Cell in coordination with Tribal Affairs Ministry, All India Council for Technical Education, and the CBSE. Also Read - CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2021 Result: CBSE Board Issues Warning to Affiliated Schools, Know Why

Notably, the School Innovation Ambassador Training Program will train 50,000 school teachers from CBSE and Eklavya Model Residential Schools. Also Read - CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam Results Releasing This Week? Here's What Top Official Has to Say

Giving details, Dharmendra Pradhan said the teachers and students who will benefit from this program will solve the problems of tomorrow. “The School Innovation Ambassador Training Program should not be limited but the teachers from across the world should be part of this ambitious training program in future. This program will considerably enhance the knowledge, creativity, and innovativeness in our students,” he said.

He also emphasised that the trained teachers should take the responsibility of finding, addressing and nurturing the innovative skill of their students, so that they could become the leaders in solving future problems.

Together with Shri @MundaArjun ji launched the School Innovation Ambassador Training Program which aims to train 50,000 school teachers on innovation, entrepreneurship, IPR, design thinking, product development, idea generation etc. pic.twitter.com/mu1w7H0WG3 — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) July 16, 2021

He added that the program will create a formidable base to compliment the vision of Hon’ble Prime Minister, of solving the global issues.

Union Tribal Affairs Minister said that the School Innovation Ambassador Training Program was very unique and important for Tribal Affairs Ministry run Eklavya Model Residential Schools for ST students.

“The Ministry of Tribal Affairs will work in close coordination with Ministry of Education in implementing this program in its letter and spirit,” he said.

Anil D. Sahasrabudhe, Chairman AICTE said the AICTE will work towards making this program pervasive across schools with the support of Ministry of Education’s Innovation Cell and CBSE.

“The program will create an on ground movement for Innovation and will inculcate the creative and out-of-the box thinking in our students,” he said.

Secretary, School Education, Ministry of Education Anita Karwal said for the very first time AICTE and CBSE are working together to train teachers on various progressive concepts related to Innovation and Entrepreneurship.

CBSE Chairman Manoj Ahuja highlighted the importance of innovation, critical thinking and entrepreneurship in preparing students and teachers for the challenges of 21st century.

He said that this program will equip teachers to mentor the curious and innovative minds in their classes. The teachers can guide the students in taking forward their ideas, so that they could be converted in to prototype and final products.

Dr Abhay Jere, Chief Innovation Officer, Ministry of Education’s Innovation Cell said that the “Trained teachers will act as the on-ground change agents for promoting innovation, start-up and entrepreneurship activities within schools”

About the program: Under this program, the Ministry of Education aims to train 50,000 school teachers on Innovation, Entrepreneurship, IPR, Design Thinking, Product development, Idea generation etc.