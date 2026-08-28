Centre reshapes NTA with 2 directors, joint director amid exam reform push

Amid continued questions over NEET and other examinations, the Centre has brought in two directors and a joint director at the NTA. The appointments come ahead of a major revamp of the agency’s exam system, with plans for a four-level question paper review process and a reshuffle of its expert panel.

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The Personnel Ministry, in separate orders dated August 27, appointed IPS officer Ravi Kumar Singh and IAS officer Prasanna Venkatesh V as directors in the National Testing Agency. Representational Image

The government has appointed two directors and a joint director to the National Testing Agency (NTA) amid ongoing concerns over the conduct of NEET and other exams. The move comes ahead of a major revamp of the agency’s examination system.

IAS, IPS, IRS officers appointed to NTA

The Personnel Ministry, in separate orders dated August 27, appointed IPS officer Ravi Kumar Singh and IAS officer Prasanna Venkatesh V as directors in the National Testing Agency. The Centre has also appointed Amit Samdariya, a 2016-batch Indian Revenue Service officer from Customs and Indirect Taxes, as joint director.

All three officers must take charge of their new positions within three weeks from the date of the orders. According to the orders, failure to do so could trigger the “process of debarment from the Central Staffing Scheme”.

Ravi Kumar Singh

A 2012-batch IPS officer from the AGMUT cadre, Ravi Kumar Singh joined the service through the UPSC Civil Services Examination. Before his appointment as NTA director, he served as DCP in the Economic Offences Wing of the Delhi Police at Pay Level 13. He joined the IPS in September 2012 and has around 14 years of service.

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Prasanna Venkatesh V

A 2012-batch IAS officer of the Andhra Pradesh cadre, Prasanna Venkatesh V holds a degree in agriculture from Tamil Nadu Agricultural University. During his career, he has served as Eluru’s District Collector and District Magistrate, Vijayawada’s Municipal Commissioner and Joint Collector of Kurnool.

Prior to his appointment as NTA director, he was the Secretary of the Social Welfare Department and AP Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (APSWREIS), Guntur.

Amit Samdariya

A 2016-batch Indian Revenue Service officer, Amit Samdariya belongs to the Customs and Indirect Taxes cadre. He is a mechanical engineering graduate from IIT Delhi.

Prior to his appointment as NTA joint director, he was working as Joint Commissioner at the DGGI’s Delhi Headquarters. He entered the service in 2016 and was promoted to Joint Commissioner from Deputy Commissioner in May 2026.

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NTA exam overhaul

The new appointments come at a time when the government is preparing to revamp the NTA’s examination system. The proposed overhaul includes a four-tier review process for question papers, aimed at strengthening checks and reducing errors.

The government has also decided to remove around 600 experts and bring in domain specialists as part of the restructuring. The Centre now seeks public feedback on reforms to public examinations, including the NTA system. The feedback will help the Nandan Nilekani-led task force frame recommendations on exam security, access and governance.