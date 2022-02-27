New Delhi: The government of India is scouting for a person to manage and monetise land as well as other immovable properties of Air India Assets Holding Ltd (AIAHL), that body set up for holding the debt and non-core assets of Air India. The designation of the person will be ‘Chief of Properties and Monetisation Officer’ and will report to the board of AIAHL.Also Read - Poland Allows Indian Evacuees From Ukraine To Enter Without Visa

AIAHL was set up in 2019 for holding the debt and non-core assets of Air India, which was state-owned at that time. The airline was acquired by Tatas in January this year. The non-core assets of Air India, including land and building estimated to be worth around Rs 14,000 crore are with AIAHL.

According to an advertisement, AIAHL is looking to appoint for three years a 'Chief of Properties and Monetisation Officer' with a minimum of 10-year experience in properties and real estate management, land/properties acquisition, or monetisation/disposal, according to an advertisement.

Salary and Last Date Of Application

The monthly salary and allowances of the selected candidate would be Rs 1.50 lakh, with a provision of a three per cent annual increment. The last date for submitting applications for the post is March 7.

Qualification Required for Eligibility

Bachelor’s degree in civil engineering will be the basic qualification for such candidates and having an MBA degree from a premier institute will be given preference, according to the advertisement.

Responsibilities

As the ‘Chief of Properties and Monetisation Officer’, the candidate would be the in-charge of all the properties and real estate management activities of AIAHL. The candidate will also look into land/properties transfer/acquisition/leasing; monetisation/disposal.

Among other responsibilities, the candidate will be required to do assets planning and budgeting, cost monitoring of properties; arrange effective upkeep and maintenance of own/leased properties, handle their legal and statutory and regulatory compliances and management.