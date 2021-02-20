KCET 2021 Exam Date: The Common Entrance Test (CET) for professional courses by Karnataka Examination Authority will be conducted on July 7 and 8, Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan said on Saturday. Also Read - Telangana CETs 2021 Exam Dates Released by TSCHE. Check Full List of Dates Here

The dates have been finalised considering the schedule of CET conducted by other states, time table of the second year PUC Examinations in Karnataka and the CBSE time table, Narayan, who is also the minister of higher education, was quoted as saying by his office in a release. Also Read - MHT CET LLB 5 Years Counselling 2020 Final Merit List Released at mahacet.org, Direct Link And Other Details Here

On July 7, the CET will be held for Biology and Mathematics and for Physics and Chemistry, the next day. Also Read - NBE Announces NEET PG, DNB Practical, FET, DNB PDCET, FMGE 2021 Dates, Check Details Here

The Kannada language test for Horanadu (other states) and Gadinadu (border regions of the state) Kannadiga candidates will be conducted on July9, Narayana added.