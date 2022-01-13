New Delhi: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test or Maharashtra NEET Counselling 2021 is open now for the admission through the NEET UG. The officials have now released a new notice stating that the registration deadline for admissions to MBBS/BDS and other courses has been extended to January 17, 2022. The candidates who are preparing for the examination can apply on the official website of the cell i.e. cetcell.net.Also Read - NEET PG Counselling 2021: MCC Releases Date Sheet on mcc.nic.in | Check Schedule Here

The candidates must note that the Maharashtra NEET Counselling 2021 registration would end at 5 pm on the revised date of January 17. Candidates are informed that the official notice doesn't mention any date for the release of Provisional Merit

CLICK HERE TO APPLY FOR MAHARASHTRA NEET 2021

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the important dates below:

Extended online registration: January 13 to 17, 2022 till 5:00 pm

Payment of registration fees: January 13 to 17, 2022

Provisional Merit List: To be announced later

Steps to apply for Maharashtra NEET online:

Visit the official website of State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra – cetcell.net. Click on the link that reads, ‘New Registration’ or on ‘Login.’ Enter your login credentials Fill the application form. Upload documents and pay the fees, if any. After submitting the form, download and print a copy of the same for future references.

Candidates must note that those who have already registered for Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2021 earlier, need not do so again.