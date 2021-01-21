CG Police Constable: The Chhattisgarh Police has released the CG Police Constable Admit Card 2018 for DEF PET exam. The candidates who are eligible and interested in the examination can download the admit card from the official website of CG Police i.e. cgpolice.cgstate.gov.in. The exam is scheduled to start from January 28, 2021.

Admit card is one of the most important documents that the candidates must carry during the examination. The candidates must note that no student will be allowed to sit in the examination without proper document.

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps through which they can download the admit card:

Step 1: Visit Chhattisgarh Police official website, cgpolice.cgstate.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on CG Police Constable Admit Card 2018 link in the homepage.

Step 3: Candidates can also click on the direct link, here.

Step 4: Enter your valid roll number and security captcha.

Step 5: Click on the submit button to enter.

Step 6: Check and download the CG Police Constable Admit Card 2018

CG Police constable PET DEF 2018 exam will be held at various exam centre across the country. This recruitment drive aims at fulfilling 2259 vacant posts.

The candidates from all three categories will be given three chance each in long jump. In shot put, male and female candidates will be given three chance each. Ex-serviceman will not appear for the shot put test.

Candidates must check the details mentioned in their admit card thoroughly. In case of any discrepancy, they must notify it to the competent authority.

The name of selected candidates for CG Police Constable PET DEF 2018 exam is available on the website for reference.