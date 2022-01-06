CG TET Admit Card 2021: The Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board on Thursday released the Chhattisgarh Teacher Eligibility Test(CG TET) Admit Card on its official website. Those candidates who have applied for CG TET 2021 exam can download their admit cards through the official website of CG Vyapam, vyapam.cgstate.gov.in.Also Read - C-DAC Bengaluru Recruitment 2022: Applications Invited For 130 Posts; Here’s How to Apply at cdac.in

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can download the CG TET Admit Card 2021.

Visit the official website of CG Vyapam, vyapam.cgstate.gov.in. Click on the CG TET Admit Card 2021 link available on the homepage. Enter the required credentials such as registration id, date of birth, captcha code. After entering the credentials, click on the ‘login‘ option. The admit card will appear on the screen Save, Download the CG TET Admit Card 2021. Take a printout of the admit card for future reference.

Note, the candidates must note that the Admit Card is one of the most important documents that they must carry in the examination hall. This year, the Board will conduct the Chhattisgarh Teacher Eligibility Test on January 9, 2022. Alternatively, candidates can download the CG TET Admit Card 2021 from the direct link given below.

Click Here to Download CG TET Admit Card 2021